‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery

She allegedly attacked a man in Florida

Actress Stacey Dash has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly attacking a man in Florida.

The US star, who played Dionne in seminal 1990s comedy Clueless, is said to have pushed and slapped a man during an argument at an apartment in New Port Richey, Pasco County.

The man, who is believed to be Dash’s husband, sustained scratch marks on his left arm, a report from Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

It also states that no alcohol or drugs were involved. Dash was released on bail on Monday morning (September 30).

As well as starring in TV shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Dash has been a prominent right-wing figure in recent years – working as a Fox News pundit between 2014-2017.

In 2016, she sparked controversy after arguing that Black History Month should be abolished because there isn’t a white history month.

“Either we want to have segregation or integration,” she said on Fox & Friends.

“And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you’re awarded if you’re black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms.”

In 2018, she also filed to run for a congressional seat in Southern California but subsequently withdrew her bid, claiming that an elected office would be “detrimental to the health and well being of my family.”