Alicia Silverstone has shared her son Bear’s ideas for a potential Clueless sequel.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained how her eight-year-old developed his own storylines after seeing his mother’s film.

“One night we were laying in bed and he wrote Clueless Part 2 and what and where Cher would be,” Silverstone began.

“It was unbelievable what he thought. She was an alcoholic but he didn’t say those words. He was like, ‘She drinks a lot and maybe she’s a makeup artist? Like a professional makeup artist.'”

Silverstone remembered the experience of showing her son the film and the most prominent memories. “The biggest thing he took away from the movie when he saw it was the kiss,” she said.

“He hadn’t really seen a kiss like that, so from then on, he’s been trying to kiss me like that like ‘Mmmmmmm,’ grabbing me and trying to get his tongue in there. I was like, ‘Oh no, this is why we don’t show [him the movie]’.”

Despite the discussed ideas, Silverstone ruled out the possibility of a sequel actually coming to be.

“I don’t think [director]Amy Heckerling’s down for that,” the actor said. “It’s not in my hands. I think what’s really hard about Clueless to re-do it is that Cher learns how to become a whole human.

“Where do you pick her up? Do you pick her up from the evolved self or do you pick up from she’s relapsed and now she’s back to her old ways? I don’t know where you go.”

A remake of Clueless has been in the works since 2018, via Paramount.