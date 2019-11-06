Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis reportedly in talks to join ‘The Batman’ as Penguin and Alfred

The Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie is quickly taking shape

Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero movie, The Batman, is reportedly eyeing Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis for the roles of The Penguin and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively.

According to Deadline, Farrell is currently in negotiations with Warner Bros. to portray the supervillain. If confirmed, the Irish-born actor will join the likes of Paul Dano’s The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman against Robert Pattinson, who will star as the Caped Crusader. It will also mark the actor’s first return to comic-book films since playing Bullseye in 2003’s Daredevil.

Meanwhile, The Wrap reported that Andy Serkis is also in talks to join the line-up as Bruce Wayne’s right-hand man and butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis will be the seventh actor to play Pennyworth on the big screen, following Jeremy Irons in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Michael Caine in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Serkis and Reeves had also previously worked together in the Planet Of The Apes reboot series, starring in 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.

Jeffrey Wright, on the other hand, was recently confirmed to play Batman ally Commissioner Gordon.

In September, Pattinson revealed that the new movie will take Bruce Wayne in an “interesting direction”. “I really like [director] Matt Reeves and his setup for it,” he told Variety. “It’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet. It’s crazy shoes to fill.”

The actor also said that it was “kind of insane” that he was cast as the iconic superhero. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” Pattinson said.

The Batman is due out in theatres June 15, 2021.