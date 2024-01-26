Colman Domingo cast as Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson biopic

Colman Domingo has been cast as Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, in an upcoming biopic based on the King of Pop.

READ MORE: 50 music biopics to see before you die

According to a Variety report, Domingo will play Joe Jackson in the upcoming film alongside Michael’s nephew Jaafar and 9-year-old Juliano Krue Valdi – both of whom will play an adult and child version of Michael respectively.

Domingo said of his casting via Variety: “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar. Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking, and I think Graham King, the producer, has assembled an incredible cast.”

Advertisement

He added: “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

The upcoming biopic, aptly titled Michael, has been confirmed to receive a theatrical release in the United States on April 18, 2025, per production house Lionsgate.

Michael will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for films including Training Day, The Equalizer and Brooklyn’s Finest. It will also be written by John Logan, who has previously written on films including Gladiator, The Aviator, Skyfall and Spectre.

In other Michael Jackson news, in December, it was announced that the audio from Jackson’s first ever studio session would be released as part of a limited-edition package.

Advertisement

The recording was made 56 years ago, when Jackson was aged just nine and entered the One-derful studios in Chicago for the very first time with his brothers. In the session – which took place on July 13, 1967 – The Jackson Five produced a song titled ‘Big Boy’, and it has been confirmed that this was the first time that the iconic singer’s voice was put on tape.