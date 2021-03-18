‘Color Out Of Space’ director Richard Stanley accused of domestic abuse

Color Out of Space director Richard Stanley has been accused of domestic abuse by his former partner Scarlett Amaris.

The writer and novelist revealed in a blog post that she filed charges for domestic violence, assault and battery against Stanley in October 2014.

“I filed charges for Domestic Violence, Assault & Battery against Richard Stanley, my then long term life & creative partner in October, 2014, after he beat the shit out of me in our car parked behind the Banque Postale in Lavelanet, France when we were returning from a film festival in London,” Amaris wrote on her blog.

“It was not the first time he had beaten me. In fact, he beaten the shit out of me numerous times, but I finally pressed charges against him that time.”

SpectreVision, the production company which released Color Out of Space has since cut ties with Stanley, writing on social media: “We stand with victims of abuse. We believe those who speak out. We believe women.”

In a full statement, the production company wrote: “SpectreVision will no longer work with Richard Stanley. We are proud of the talented cast and crew behind COLOR OUT OF SPACE. Yet we are horrified by the charges against its director.”

The statement continued: “We will be donating further revenue from the film to charities devoted to stopping domestic violence.”

Stanley is yet to comment on the accusations. NME has reached out to his team for comment, and this story will be updated as further news comes in.