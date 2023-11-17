Comedian Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies aged 32 after drug overdose

Comedian Dex Carvey, the son of Dana Carvey, has died aged 32 following a drug overdose.

Dana (Wayne’s World, Saturday Night Live) shared the news in a joint statement with his wife and Dex’s mother, Paula. “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” it began. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose.”

The message continued: “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

Dana and Paula went on to describe their son as “a beautiful person”, adding: “His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

Concluding the statement, they wrote: “To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers.” You can see the post above.

TMZ reports that Dex’s girlfriend called first responders to a property in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (November 15) where he was found unresponsive in a locked bathroom. He is said to have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Born in 1991, Dex followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a stand-up comedian. He opened for Dana on his 2016 Netflix special, Straight White Male. During his set, he described his family as “the von Trapps of comedy”.

Last year saw Dex and his younger brother Thomas – who is also a comedian – team up with the father on a podcast series, The Weird Place. An official description called the project “an episodic sci-fi comedy adventure that will blow your mind”.

It added: “From manipulative aliens to time-traveling pirates to a power-hungry mad man with a magic globe, The Weird Place has no shortage of action-packed supernatural occurrences.”

For help, advice or more information regarding addiction in the UK, visit the FRANK website. In the US, visit SAMHSA.