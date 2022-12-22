‘Community’ creator reveals the film will be significantly different to fan-favourite TV episodes

The Community film is set to be significantly different to the TV series, its creator has hinted.

Creator Dan Harmon has gone on the record and ruled out a number of predictions made by fans regarding the forthcoming movie. Speaking about how the series has transferred into a feature film, Harmon explained that a number of fan-fave scenes and gags have not made the cut.

Speaking to Alex Burdine’s fan podcast, Six Seasons and a Podcast, Harmon said the movie would not feature a number of former Community mainstays, such as, paintball-themed episodes and Dungeons & Dragons games.

Advertisement

“Do we really think that it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?” Harmon said, before adding: “I think that’s one of the first things to kind of rule out.”

The Rick and Morty writer also said the film will not see the characters get together to play Dungeons & Dragons like they do in some of the most popular episodes from the TV show. In fact, Harmon said the film will not take place over “one night”, but will be completely different.

“An issue with the Community movie concept is that we did a lot of episodes where, from page one to page 30, you are joyfully locked in a construct that isn’t a traditional sitcom narrative,” Harmon explained. “It’s rather through the lens of David Fincher or Scorsese or, more importantly, through the lens of one of the character’s perceptions.”

He went on to assure fans of the series that there won’t be any reboot clichés. The writer said: “I could riff some examples of things that I think would be a bad way to get started on a Community movie premise: one would be, like, Greendale Community College has been closed down for 10 years.

“That’d be an easy natural thing because, right: the campus is the show, the show has been off the air. OK, great, but now are you going to spend your movie painting and fixing windows in abandoned hallways, without students going to and fro?”