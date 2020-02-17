The return of hit sitcom Community is looking much more likely now, as cast member Alison Brie has taken to Reddit to reveal discussions around a potential film are ongoing.

Brie played Annie Edison in all six seasons of the NBC comedy, which told the story of an eclectic group of students at a community college in the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado. Now, five years after the final episodes aired, Brie has commented on continued fan speculation about a movie.

Asked whether there was “any news about the Community movie” during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A session, Brie responded: “[I’ve] actually got an interesting call about it this week…stay tuned…”

It’s not the first time members of the Community cast have teased a reunion. In November 2019, multiple stars of the 110-episode series appeared onstage as part of the Vulture Festival, which took place at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles.

Attending the panel were cast members Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong, alongside writers Chris McKenna and Dan Harmon – basically everyone who worked on and starred in the show minus Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino.

During the event, creator Dan Harmon was asked if he would write a feature-length film of the show. “Who’s supposed to say ‘everyone do this?’ That’s what I’ve always said. How does it happen?” he said.

“Sounds like it starts with you, Dan,” Alison Brie responded, before the rest of the attending cast members proceeded to attach themselves to the project, if Harmon were to write it.

Talk of a film version has been ongoing even since the early seasons of Community, in large part due to a repeated joke in the story that the group of friends would stay together for “six seasons and a movie”. After the show returned in 2015 for its sixth and final batch of episodes, the missing film remains the only promised piece of content yet to air.