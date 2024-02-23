‘Community’ movie gets exciting update from creator Dan Harmon

Community creator Dan Harmon has given a huge update on the status of the upcoming film adaptation of the popular US sitcom.

Earlier this month, Donald Glover provided his own update on the film, saying: “I was told that the script — literally, I was texting today — I was told that the script was done”.

“I haven’t read it yet,” he added, before clarifying that he is fully committed to the project. “It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in,” said Glover, who famously portrayed Troy Barnes on the show. “I’m all in.”

Harmon has now nuanced Glover’s statement by stating that he is “almost done” working on the script, as he told Variety this week.

“I can confirm Donald Glover’s report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald’s sources are so unreliable because the script is always ‘almost done,’” Harmon said. “What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I’m super excited about it, and we’re almost done.”

Speaking about the process of wrangling the script and the cast of characters at his disposal, Harmon continued: “I’ve been having kind of a nervous breakdown the last couple of months just by working on it, and that’s a good thing because I’m having all kinds of flashbacks to 2009. It’s gonna be awesome. I’m like, ‘Why am I crying about these characters?’”

The Community movie was first announced back in September 2022, nearly a full decade after the start of a fan campaign to end the comedy’s run with a film. Original cast members Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are set to be reunited with series creator Dan Harmon. McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce the film.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

It was Glover who initially pitched the idea of a Community movie during the cast’s virtual reunion table read in 2020 – his first appearance with the cast since departing the show in season 5.

One original cast member who won’t feature in the upcoming film is Chevy Chase, who departed the series in its fourth season due to conflicts with show creator Harmon. His character was killed off in the fifth season.