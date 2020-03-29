News Film News

‘Contagion’ stars Matt Damon and Kate Winslet issue coronavirus health advice in new videos

Their co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle have also shared videos

Elizabeth Aubrey
Matt Damon and Kate Winslet
'Contagion' stars Matt Damon and Kate Winslet. Credit: Getty

Contagion stars Matt Damon and Kate Winslet have appeared in a series of videos to help share health information about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2011 film, which sees a new virus rapidly spread around the world, has become one of the most streamed films in recent weeks as its plot is seen to echo the current coronavirus situation.

The videos, made in conjunction with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, were filmed in the actors’ homes and directed by Steven Soderbergh and produced by screenwriter Scott Z Burns.

Advertisement

As reported in The Independent, the videos were written with the help of some of the scientific experts who also worked as advisors on Contagion such as Dr. W Ian Lipkin who is leading research into new treatment and tests for coronavirus.

Damon and Winslet’s fellow Contagion co-stars Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle have also filmed videos with each covering a different topic relating to COVID-19 such as the importance of hand washing, social distancing and listening to scientific experts.

You can see the videos below:

In her video, Winslet says: “One of the most important things [the experts] taught me: wash your hands like your life depends on it because right now in particular, it just might.”

Advertisement

Whilst Damon added: “I played a guy [in Contagion] who was immune to the hypothetical virus. That was a movie, this is real life. I have no reason to believe I am immune to COVID-19, and neither do you. no matter how young you are, this is a new virus, it’s gonna take some time for our bodies and doctors to understand it, and to understand the best way to protect us.”

He continues: “Social distancing means staying six feet away from another person. It means not gathering in groups and it means staying home or sheltering in place if that’s what government officials are telling you to do.

“People can have COVID-19 and have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, so even if you think you’re healthy or they’re healthy, don’t take that chance, it is not worth it.”

Contagion screenwriter Burns recently opened up about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Slate about the rise in viewings of Contagion in the wake of coronavirus when he was asked about the story “more or less coming true in real time.”

He said: “It has been very strange to me, whether on social media or in conversations with friends, that people will say to me, ‘This is uncanny how similar it is.’ And I don’t find it to be that surprising, because the scientists I spoke to, and there were a lot of them, all said that this was a matter of when, not if.

“So, I guess my feeling as someone who believes in science is that when scientists tell us those things we would do well to listen.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.