Controversial ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Bruce Lee scene was changed after Brad Pitt expressed concerns

The scene in question was originally supposed to end very differently

It’s been revealed that a scene in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, featuring Bruce Lee, was changed after Brad Pitt expressed concerns about it.

Played by Mike Moh, Lee’s portrayal in the movie recently came under fire from the iconic actor/marital artist’s daughter, who said that she didn’t like the way her father came across as “an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” because it was “not how he was.”

Now, it’s been revealed that a scene in Tarantino’s ninth movie, one that sees Bruce Lee go toe-to-toe with Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth on the set of the TV series The Green Hornet, was originally supposed to end a lot differently.

Although the fight between the two is interrupted before a victor can be declared, according to the movie’s co-stunt coordinator, Robert Alonzo, in the original screenplay Bruce Lee was supposed to lose to Cliff, a move that “concerned” both the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood crew and Pitt.

“I know that Brad had expressed his concerns, and we all had concerns about Bruce losing,” Alonzo told the Huffington Post. “Especially for me, as someone who has looked up to Bruce Lee as an icon, not only in the martial-arts realm, but in the way he approached philosophy and life, to see your idol be beaten is very disheartening.”

He added: “Everyone involved was like, ‘How is this going to go over?’ Brad was very much against it. He was like, ‘It’s Bruce Lee, man!'”

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be set for an extended four-hour version on Netflix.