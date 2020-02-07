Corey Feldman claims the “biggest problem” in Hollywood is paedophilia

Corey Feldman has said that Hollywood’s biggest problem is paedophilia.

In a lengthy interview with the Guardian, the ’80s teen icon claims his upcoming documentary film will expose a child sex ring in which he and late actor Corey Haim were victims.

Feldman, 48, found fame almost four decades ago as a youth in films such as Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985) and Stand by Me (1986).

He and Haim starred side by side in License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989) and became known as The Two Coreys by fans. Their career together ended when Haim died in March 2010.

Now Feldman has teased potentially incriminating information and said he plans to finally name the abusers of Haim in the doc named Truth: The Rape of the Two Coreys.

Haim, who died in 2010 at age 38, was raped by “a major Hollywood figure” during the filming of the 1986 movie Lucas, according to Feldman.

Feldman claims the pair were assaulted at the height of their careers.

The Busted actor also lambasted the industry for impeding his film’s production by sending lawyers to block access to police reports and footage. He said: “Nobody wants to go after the bad guys.”

In the interview, the director, also took aim at the #MeToo movement, publicly denouncing the film industry for supporting the move while turning a blind eye to his own accusations for decades.

He asked: “They go to the SAG [Screen Actors Guild] awards and they get all dressed in black and they honor Patricia Arquette. But why was I not invited?”

In the past, former child actor and Little House on the Prairie star Alison Arngrim, 58, claimed that “everyone knew” that Feldman and Haim were “given drugs,” “passed around” and “used for sex.”

Feldman went into detail about his alleged abuse in his 2013 book Coreyography.