Coronavirus: Cannes Film Festival gives update in wake of trade event cancellation

The organisers of the annual Cannes Film Festival have issued an update about the status of its 2020 event after MIPTV was cancelled yesterday (March 4) due to coronavirus.

MIPTV (Marché International des Programmes de Télévision) is a content market event in which industry figures can network about co-producing, buying, selling, financing and distributing entertainment works. It was due to run from March 30-April 2.

In a statement sent to Deadline, the festival and market said: “We understand the concern that has been expressed following the postponement of Cannes Series and the cancellation of MIPTV, but as of today nothing indicates that the Cannes Film Festival will not take place.

“The Cannes Film Festival staff, Thierry Frémaux and the selection committee are all currently working on the organisation of the event.”

The Cannes Film Festival, meanwhile, and its adjoining market are scheduled for May 12-23, and its line-up press conference remains in place for April 16 in Paris.

Organisers told Deadline they were not aware of any specific cancellations relating to the festival, and that they are in regular contact with local and national authorities regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

MIPTV cancelled its 2020 edition after a number of major exhibitors pulled out of the event, worrying about travelling to the French Riviera. It comes a week after the French government temporarily banned some gatherings of more than 5,000 people due to the spread of the virus.

In related news, the release date for the upcoming Bond move No Time To Die has been pushed back to November 2020 amid fears the Coronavirus outbreak will impact its promotion and box office takings.