Film and TV sets across Los Angeles have been advised to “strongly consider” shutting down production due to rising COVID-19 cases.

A new message from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the industry should pause production “for a few weeks”.

“Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases,” the health department’s message said (via Deadline). “Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”

Adding that “travel for production purposes is currently not advised,” the message stated that travelling for production purposes increases virus-related risk “by making it more likely that people will end up together in vehicles or indoors in less-controlled settings”.

“Hospitals are full virtually everywhere,” the message added, asking studios and bosses to “keep cast and crew close to home”.

The message, sent on December 24, follows a surge of new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles county.

Yesterday (December 28), the county reported 73 new deaths and over 13,000 cases, with a total of 719,833 cases in total in the Los Angeles area, and nearly 10,000 deaths.

Advertisement Across this year, the cinema industry has been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Back in October, Cineworld temporarily suspended its operations in the US and UK, putting thousands of jobs – including 5,500 in Britain – at risk. In the US meanwhile, dozens of prominent filmmakers recently signed an open letter warning US Congress that physical cinemas face extinction as a result of the pandemic.

Back in March, as the pandemic began to spread globally, it was estimated that coronavirus could cost the film industry $20 billion (£16.3 billion).