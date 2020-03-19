Coronavirus: Gal Gadot leads star-studded cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has led a star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

In a video posted to Instagram, Gadot began singing Lennon’s seminal track, before the likes of Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman joined in to lift spirits.

The DC Comics star explained that she had been in isolation for six days, and that the global spread of the disease had left her feeling “philosophical”.

She sang the intro to the 1971 track, before a host of star-studded faces took their turn to sing portions of Lennon’s song.

Advertisement



As well as Ferrell, Dornan and Portman, other stars included Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Sia, Pedro Pascal, Eddie Benjamin, Leslie Odom Jr, Lynda Carter, Ashley Benson, Norah Jones, Jimmy Fallon, Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber, Labrinth, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph.

Gadot aaded that the clip was inspired by a viral video from Italy – which remains in lockdown – showing a man playing Imagine on his trumpet while his neighbours sang along from the safety of their homes.

She captioned the video: “We are in this together, we will get through it together.

“Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

It comes as coronavirus continues to spread across the US. New York mayor Bill de Blasio has issued an executive order to close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres.

Leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have also urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.