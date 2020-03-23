Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko has revealed she has “completely recovered” after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The James Bond actress confirmed last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19 as she encouraged fans to “take this seriously”.

She has now updated her followers on social media about her condition, writing in a Mother’s Day Instagram post: “I have completely recovered.

“To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired.

“By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

Speaking last week when she broke the initial news, Kurylenko wrote: “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks has given an update regarding his and wife Rita Wilson’s situation after testing positive for the virus a few weeks ago, revealing they “feel better”.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better,” Tom wrote on Facebook. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”.

Idris Elba, who has also tested positive for coronavirus, recently suggested that the pandemic is the Earth’s response to being “damaged” by humanity.