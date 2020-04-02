Samuel L. Jackson says “stay the fuck at home” during the coronavirus crisis

Samuel L. Jackson has told the world to “stay the fuck at home” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor read a new poem written by the brains behind Go The F**k To Sleep, a children’s book for adults that he famously read on YouTube in 2016.

Now, Jackson has reprised his narrative role by reading Stay The F**k At Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Adam Mansbach, who wrote the original book with Ricardo Cortés, has authored this new work.

“People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back,” Jackson told Kimmel earlier this week.

“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F**k to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now.

“So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

In the video clip (view above) Jackson reads out a number of memorable lines, including: “Now technically I’m not a doctor/But motherfuckers listen when I read a poem/So here I am, Sam Fucking Jackson/Imploring you: Keep your ass at home.”

The poem goes on to urge people to skip visiting casinos and seeing friends, and thanks everyone for “doing your part to flatten the curve because that shit is steep“.

