Jake Johnson, the actor who voices Peter Parker in the animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, is cheering up children self-isolating due to coronavirus by sending them messages in the voice of the superhero.

Johnson, who has also appeared in New Girl, revealed on Instagram that he’s had a slew of messages from families saying that they’re watching Into The Spider-Verse at home together.

“So, here’s my idea,” he wrote. “If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B [Parker], then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note.

“If I don’t get to you, I apologize,” he continued, adding the hashtag “#stayhome” and sharing the email address to contact: peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com. See the post below.

Last November, it was announced that a sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in the works, and set to arrive in cinemas on April 8, 2022.

The seemingly long wait was explained by filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who revealed that it took 800 people four years to create the 2018 original.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the film industry. Cannes Film Festival yesterday (March 19) became the latest event to cancel its 2020 edition due to the continued pandemic.

Elsewhere, the release date for the upcoming James Bond move No Time To Die has been pushed back to November 2020.

It’s one of dozens of films and TV shows that have had their release dates and production pushed back as the crisis continues.