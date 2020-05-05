Coronavirus cases increase in Texas following reopening of cinemas

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas increased over the weekend, following an initial loosening of restrictions by Governor Greg Abbott last Friday (May 1) allowing cinemas and select businesses to reopen.

The reopenings enforced a 25 percent capacity rule, as well as the following of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Several cinema chains including AMC and Alamo Drafthouse stayed closed, while Evo and Santikos reopened on May 2, on which day Texas saw an increase of 1293 cases according to The AP.

Santikos opened three outposts in San Antonio on Saturday, with CEO Tim Handren urging audiences the cinemas would still be enforcing social distancing and stripping back the concessions menu.

Jimmy Sweeney, owner of the Grand Berry at Fort Worth, has said the cinema won’t be reopening yet. “We are a company that thrives in getting people together and now is clearly not the time to do that,” he told NBC DFW.

Meanwhile, cinemas in the UK could reopen in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in July, as Vue chief executive Tim Richards says he is “hopeful”.

“What we are trying to do is work with the government to demonstrate that we are not like sporting fixtures or music concerts,” Richards told BBC Radio 4.

“We are seeing an incredible amount of support from all the studios,” Richards added, pointing to the delayed James Bond film No Time To Die as well as Tenet.

“They want their movies released on big screens and our customers want to see those movies on big screens.”