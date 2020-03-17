Cinemas across the UK will be closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, effective tomorrow.

Following government advice to avoid gatherings and crowded places, major chains have implemented the preventive measures themselves. Odeon, BFI Southbank, Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas have all confirmed closure until further notice.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld Group (who own Picturehouse) said: “At Cineworld and Picturehouse, we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice.

Advertisement

“We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

The recent closures follow a string of film festivals which have had to be cancelled or postponed. Film and music festival SXSW in Austin, due to take place March 13-22, was cancelled.

The BFI Flare: LGBTQI+Film Festival, due to begin tomorrow (March 18) and run until Sunday March 29, was also cancelled yesterday.

A number of film and TV projects in production have been postponed or suspended due to the spread of the virus – read here for the full list.