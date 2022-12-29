Courtney Love claims Brad Pitt got her fired from ‘Fight Club’

Courtney Love has claimed that she was supposed to have a major role in Fight Club but never stepped in front of the camera after Brad Pitt got her fired.

The Hole frontwoman has said that she had signed on to play the role of Marla Singer, who was played by Helena Bonham Carter in the final cut of the David Fincher film. Pitt then allegedly demanded that she be cut from the cast.

She detailed auditioning for the role and performing “100 takes” for Fincher before she was given the part.

Advertisement

“I get this phone call. I get the role, the lawyers have called my lawyers. It’s my role… We did all these table reads, I’d gone over it more privately with David,” she told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Shortly afterwards, Love received a phone call from filmmaker Gus Van Sandt who wanted to make a biopic about Kurt Cobain‘s life and wanted Pitt for the role of the late Nirvana frontman. Love said that she went “nuclear” in response, telling them, “Fuck you!”, a reaction that she admitted in the interview that she now regretted.

“Edward gets home, he starts sobbing. My landline rang at six. It was David Fincher – I knew it was gonna be him. And I’m like, ‘Don’t, don’t, don’t’. And yeah, he fired me. Because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

Of Bonham-Carter, who went on to get the role of Marla, she said: “By the way, God bless Helena Bonham Carter, she’s a genius, but I’ve never seen that film.”

She also said that Pitt had approached her about the idea of his film company making a Kurt Cobain biopic in 2020, which she shut down by admitting: “I don’t know that I trust you.”

Advertisement

“If you don’t get me, you don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad,” she told him.

Love later took to Instagram to expand on her version of events, admitting that it was “a story I was never going to tell” and that Pitt and Van Sant tried to blackmail her over her role.

“Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club.

“I understand how much of a game roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie.

“On the podcast, I recount the day Brad and Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my shit on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret I was fine keeping.

“It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than that. Who cares?

The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Love cited Lana Del Rey and her late husband as the only “true musical geniuses” she’s ever known.

She is currently gearing up to release her first album in over 12 years, which she confirmed would not be a rock album. “People aren’t really doing rock anymore,” she said, because “rock’s not a thing”.