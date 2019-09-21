Blumhouse reveals its witches for ‘The Craft’ reboot

The coven have been chosen

Blumhouse has revealed who will take on the roles of its leading witches in the forthcoming remake of The Craft.

Originally released in 1996, the movie followed a clique of high school students who discover the secrets of witchcraft but don’t always use them wisely. A young Neve Campbell starred alongside Robin Tunney, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk.

Taking on the roles of the three young witches in the upcoming new adaptation will be Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades) and transgender actress and activist Zoey Luna (Pose). They join Cailee Spaeny, who was previously announced as Hannah, the new girl in school.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio befriend Hannah, but as the newcomer’s power begins to grow at a surprising rate, they “unleash a power that at first seems to solve problems in their lives but slowly consumes them with unforeseen costs.”

See Blumhouse’s announcement below:

The Craft remake is being written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. No release date has been confirmed yet but filming is expected to begin next summer.

Back in 2015, NME hailed The Craft as one of 10 teen movies from the 90s that are still amazing today.