‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Jon M. Chu wants to direct ‘Star Wars’ Rose Tico spin-off

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has shared his desire to direct a Star Wars spin-off TV series for Rose Tico.

Fans of the franchise have been expressing their disappointment at the lack of screen time that the character – played by Kelly Marie Tran – got in new film The Rise Of Skywalker.

They even went as far as to start a new hashtag, #RoseTicoDeservedBetter, which has gained a great deal of traction since the film’s release on December 19.

Chu has now joined in on posting the hashtag, tweeting: “Ok @disneyplus. Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen,” and adding the hashtag, stating his desire to direct any potential Rose Tico spin-off on the new streaming service, which currently houses Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

Rose Tico actor Kelly Marie Tran has recently reflected on her experience of bullying after entering the Star Wars franchise.

After first playing the character in 2017’s The Last Jedi, Tran deleted her Instagram posts last year after receiving scores of abusive messages online.

“I realise that it was a big moment in culture,” Tran told the Build series of the hate she received after becoming the first woman of colour to land a leading role in the Star Wars franchise, “but for me, it’s not something that I use to define my identity by.

“I think there’s a tendency for, when someone experiences something like that, to feel like they’re defined by that, but I think I realised through that whole experience, I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I get to decide which narrative I’m playing in my mind. I get to decide who I am.'”

The Rise Of Skywalker became the worst reviewed Star Wars film since The Phantom Menace upon its release, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56%.

The NME review of The Rise Of Skywalker calls the film a “sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want”.