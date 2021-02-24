‘Creation Stories’ actors say playing Noel and Liam Gallagher “is a gift”

“I’m finding it less easy, but I’m loving it,” the actor continued. “There’s so much out there to look into, so many videos, so it’s a gift as an actor.”

Creation Stories premieres today (February 24) at the Glasgow Film Festival, and is set to be released on Sky Cinema on March 20.

Ewan Bremner has been cast as McGee in the film, hich adapts the legendary Creation Records boss’ acclaimed autobiography of the same name.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh wrote the script for Creation Stories, while Nick Moran is directing.

“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME last year (April 16).

“There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”