‘Creation Stories’ actors say playing Noel and Liam Gallagher “is a gift”

Creation Stories actors James McClelland and Leo Harvey-Elledge have said playing Noel and Liam Gallagher is “a gift for an actor”.
The pair are starring in the new biopic about Creation Records boss Alan McGee, who also managed Oasis.
“It’s quite a big ask because they are that big a name,” McClelland, who plays Noel, told the BBC. “But at the same time, they’re so well documented…”
Harvey-Elledge who plays Liam in the film then added: “It’s easy, easy stuff” with McClelland replying “Easy?!” followed by “OK” with a sarcastic smile.
“I’m finding it less easy, but I’m loving it,” the actor continued. “There’s so much out there to look into, so many videos, so it’s a gift as an actor.”
Creation Stories premieres today (February 24) at the Glasgow Film Festival, and is set to be released on Sky Cinema on March 20.
Ewan Bremner has been cast as McGee in the film, hich adapts the legendary Creation Records boss’ acclaimed autobiography of the same name.
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh wrote the script for Creation Stories, while Nick Moran is directing.
“It’s like ‘Trainspotting does Creation’, if you can get into that concept,” McGee told NME last year (April 16).
“There’s one scene where there are two Sony executives fucking each other up the arse and I’m there watching. I think it’s going to be quite funny.”