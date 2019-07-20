The creator of Thanos reveals one thing he’ll “never forgive” about ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame has revealed one thing about the film that he’ll “never forgive”

Speaking at the San Diego Comic Con this week, Starlin told Digital Spy: “The one thing they did and I will never forgive the Russos and [writers] Markus and McFeely was they brought that weapon he had in, which is inspired from the Thanos helicopter which most everybody had almost forgot all about.”

“Originally, the ThanosCopter was created by Larry Lieber for some kids’ books called Spidey Super Stories,” he continued. “Thanos was running around robbing banks with the name Thanos written on the side of his copter which always struck me as a little strange all by itself.

“But I tried to ignore it and I thought people had forgot about it, but they stuck it in the movie. I had a couple of writers credit me with creating it and I’m like, ‘No, it wasn’t me’.”

WARNING: The below features spoilers.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans have signed a petition to change the controversial ending to the film and the death of Iron Man.

“He didn’t deserve this and it’s not fair, after everything he’s been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up,” the petition reads. “He’s so important. He saved our lives and it’s our turn to save him.

“We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life.”