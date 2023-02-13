‘Creed III’ trailer: Jonathan Majors is out to destroy Michael B. Jordan

Warner Bros. revealed a new trailer for Creed III during the 2023 Super Bowl – check it out above.

The third instalment sees Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend Apollo Creed, while Jonathan Majors stars as Damian (Majors), a childhood friend of Creed who served time in prison and subsequently lost out on a promising boxing career.

Creed III also marks Jordan’s directorial debut, with the first and second instalments being helmed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., respectively.

Advertisement

The first trailer for Creed III was released In October and saw Damian warn Adonis that he’s “coming for everything” before we see the pair squaring off against each other in the ring.

The official synopsis for Creed III reads: “Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Majors previously teased that Jordan’s Creed III would be “very different” to the past two instalments.

Speaking to NME, he said: “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate.

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

The past always finds its way back. Watch the extended Big Game spot now and experience Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors battle it out in #Creed3 – only in theaters March 3. pic.twitter.com/UEIjxagxao — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

While Tessa Thompson is set to return as Adonis’ wife Bianca, Creed III will be the first not to feature Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. In April last year, Jordan said the actor wouldn’t return.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said.

“But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”

Creed III is scheduled for release on March 2, 2023 and Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that there are already plans in the works for a Creed IV film.