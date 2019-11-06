"I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first..."

Director Roland Emmerich, who helmed the 2016 film Independence Day: Resurgence, has said that he now considers the sequel a mistake.

The sequel to 1996’s Independence Day, also directed by Emmerich, opened to poor reviews and holds a paltry 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $389.7 million internationally, far less than was hoped.

“It’s undeniably visually impressive, but like its predecessor, Independence Day: Resurgence lacks enough emotional heft to support its end-of-the-world narrative stakes,” reads the site’s critical consensus.

Speaking while promoting his new Second World War movie Midway, Emmerich said he regrets not halting the production after Will Smith departed to film Suicide Squad.

“I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first, but then in the middle of production Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad,” Emmerich told Yahoo Movies UK.

He continued: “I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script, then I had to really fast, cobble another script together.”

“I should have just said no because all of a sudden I was making something I criticised myself: a sequel.”

Although Smith, the star of the original Independence Day dropped out, Resurgence did manage to keep his co-star Jeff Goldblum on board, alongside new additions Liam Hemsworth and Jessie Usher.