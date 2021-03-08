The Critics Choice Awards has unveiled its 2021 winners, and much like last weekend’s Golden Globes, Nomadland and The Crown dominated the night.
At last night’s (March 7) virtual ceremony, Nomadland took home four awards in the film categories, including Best Picture and Director for Chloé Zhao, who also won Best Adapted Screenplay, while the film also won Best Cinematography.
Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan was awarded Best Actress for Promising Young Woman, while Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) dominated the supporting categories.
On the TV side of things, The Crown took home Best Drama Series, with stars Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson repeating their Globes success in the acting categories.
It was also a good night for comedies Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso, the latter winning Best Comedy Series, while John Boyega took home Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Small Axe.
Here is the full list of winners:
FILM:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland – winner
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – winner
Best Actor
Ben Affleck (The Way Back)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – winner
Tom Hanks (News of the World)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Actress
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Sidney Flanigan (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) – winner
Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie)
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) – winner
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) – winner
Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen (Palmer)
Ibrahima Gueye (The Life Ahead)
Alan Kim (Minari) – winner
Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always)
Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best Acting Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – winner
Best Original Screenplay
Mank (Jack Fincher)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Eliza Hittman)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) – winner
Sound of Metal (Darius Marder, Abraham Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)
First Cow (Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ruben Santiago-Hudson)
News of the World (Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao) – winner
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
Best Production Design
Emma (Kave Quinn, Stella Fox)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton)
Mank (Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale) – WINNER
News of the World (David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan)
The Personal History of David Copperfield (Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx)
Tenet (Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas)
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods (Newton Thomas Sigel)
First Cow (Christopher Blauvelt)
Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)
Minari (Lachlan Milne)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards) – winner
Tenet (Hoyte Van Hoytema)
Best Costume Design
Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth) – winner
Mank (Trish Summerville)
Mulan (Bina Daigeler)
The Personal History of David Copperfield (Suzie Harman, Robert Worley)
Promising Young Woman (Nancy Steiner)
Best Editing
The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)
Mank (Kirk Baxter)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) – winner
Tenet (Jennifer Lame)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten) – winner
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet – winner
Wonder Woman 1984
Best Score
The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Soul (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross) – winner
Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)
Best Song
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (‘Husavik (My Home Town)’)
The Life Ahead (‘Io Si (Seen)’)
Judas and the Black Messiah (‘Fight for You’)
One Night in Miami (‘Speak Now’) – winner
The Outpost (‘Everybody Cries’)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (‘Tigress & Tweed’)
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari – winner
Two Of Us
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs – winner
The Prom
TELEVISION:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown – winner
The Good Fight
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – winner
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown) – winner
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country) – winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – winner
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Best Comedy Series
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Mom
Pen15
Ramy
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso – winner
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria (Brockmire)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – winner
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Fichtner (Mom)
Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – winner
Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)
Andrew Rannells (Black Monday)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lecy Goranson (The Conners)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
Jaime Pressly (Mom)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – winner
Best Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mrs. America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
The Queen’s Gambit – winner
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV Movie
Bad Education
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Hamilton – winner
Sylvie’s Love
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega (Small Axe) – winner
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Chris Rock (Fargo)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)
Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – winner
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Daveed Diggs (The Good Lord Bird)
Joshua Caleb Johnson (The Good Lord Bird)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) – winner
Glynn Turman (Fargo)
John Turturro (The Plot Against America)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) – winner
Betsy Brandt (Soulmates)
Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Best Talk Show
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers – winner
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Red Table Talk
Best Comedy Special
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill – winner
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia – winner
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Best Short Form Series
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler – winner
Mapleworth Murders
Nikki Fre$h
Reno 911!
Tooning Out the News