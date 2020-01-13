Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has been named best picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards on a night which also saw a shared win for directors Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-ho.

Viewed by many as an indicator of who will emerge triumphant at the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice ceremony offers recognition for the best in TV and film each year.

But in a surprise twist to this year’s ceremony, Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-ho ultimately shared the Best Director prize for acclaimed war movie 1917 and South Korean black comedy Parasite respectively.

Advertisement

The inability of Broadcast Film Critics Association voters to split the pair echoes last year’s ceremony, when Lady Gaga and Glenn Close both shared the Best Actress Prize.

This year, Best Actor and Actress were respectively won by Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker and Renee Zellwegger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

Brad Pitt also won Best Supporting Actor for his turn in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and Laura Dern triumphed for Marriage Story.

Elsewhere on the small screen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named best actress in a comedy series for the second series of Fleabag, and described her work on the show as “the best experience I’ll probably ever have”.

Check out the winners in full below.

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (WINNER)

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Adam Driver, Marriage Story Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER) Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Lupita Nyong’o, Us Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER) Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers Florence Pugh, Little Women Margot Robbie, Bombshell Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER) Noah Jupe, Honey Boy Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE Bombshell The Irishman (WINNER) Knives Out Little Women Marriage Story Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Parasite BEST DIRECTOR Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story Greta Gerwig, Little Women Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (WINNER – TIE) Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER – TIE) Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems Martin Scorsese, The Irishman Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Farewell — Lulu Wang Knives Out — Rian Johnson Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino (WINNER) Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue The Irishman — Steven Zaillian Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi Little Women — Greta Gerwig (WINNER) The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto Joker — Lawrence Sher The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson 1917 — Roger Deaki (WINNER) BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (WINNER) Parasite — Lee Ha Jun 1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales BEST EDITING The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin Parasite — Yang Jinmo Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie 1917 — Lee Smith (WINNER) BEST COSTUME DESIGN Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter (WINNER) Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson Little Women — Jacqueline Durran Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips Rocketman — Julian Day BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP Bombshell (WINNER) Dolemite Is My Name The Irishman Joker Judy Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Rocketman BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 Ad Astra The Aeronauts Avengers: Endgame (WINNER) Ford v Ferrari The Irishman The Lion King BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Abominable Frozen II How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Missing Link Toy Story 4 (WINNER) BEST ACTION MOVIE 1917 Avengers: Endgame (WINNER) Ford v Ferrari John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum Spider-Man: Far From Home BEST COMEDY Booksmart Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER) The Farewell Jojo Rabbit Knives Out BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE Ad Astra Avengers: Endgame Midsommar Us (WINNER) BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM Atlantics Les Misérables Pain and Glory Parasite (WINNER) Portrait of a Lady on Fire BEST SONG “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose (WINNER – TIE) “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman (WINNER – TIE) “I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough “Into the Unknown” — Frozen II “Speechless” — Aladdin “Spirit” — The Lion King “Stand Up” — Harriet BEST SCORE Michael Abels — Us Alexandre Desplat — Little Women Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (WINNER) Randy Newman — Marriage Story Thomas Newman — 1917 Robbie Robertson — The Irishman TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES The Crown David Makes Man Game of Thrones The Good Fight Pose Succession (WINNER) This Is Us Watchmen BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us Mike Colter, Evil Paul Giamatti, Billions Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Tobias Menzies, The Crown Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER) BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Olivia Colman,The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Regina King, Watchmen (WINNER) Mj Rodriguez, Pose Sarah Snook, Succession Zendaya, Euphoria BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Asante Blackk, This Is Us Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (WINNER) Asia Kate Dillon, Billions Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Justin Hartley, This Is Us Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Audra McDonald, The Good Fight Jean Smart, Watchmen (WINNER) Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies BEST COMEDY SERIES Barry Fleabag (WINNER) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Mom One Day at a Time PEN15 Schitt’s Creek BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ted Danson, The Good Place Walton Goggins, The Unicorn Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER) Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase Ramy Youssef, Ramy BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Alison Brie, GLOW Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Anthony Carrigan, Barry William Jackson Harper, The Good Place Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek Nico Santos, Superstore Andrew Scott, Fleabag (WINNER) Henry Winkler, Barry BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER) D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place Sian Clifford, Fleabag Betty Gilpin, GLOW Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek Molly Shannon, The Other Two BEST LIMITED SERIES Catch-22 Chernobyl Fosse/Verdon The Loudest Voice Unbelievable When They See Us (WINNER) Years and Years BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Brexit Deadwood: The Movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (WINNER) Guava Island Native Son Patsy & Loretta BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Mahershala Ali, True Detective Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Jared Harris, Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (WINNER) Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Noah Wyle, The Red Line BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable Anne Hathaway, Modern Love Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta Joey King, The Act Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta Merritt Wever, Unbelievable Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo (WINNER) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Asante Blackk, When They See Us George Clooney, Catch-22 John Leguizamo, When They See Us Dev Patel, Modern Love Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER) Russell Tovey, Years and Years BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Patricia Arquette, The Act Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER) Niecy Nash, When They See Us Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon Emma Thompson, Years and Years Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO) BEST ANIMATED SERIES Big Mouth BoJack Horseman (WINNER) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance She-Ra and the Princesses of Power The Simpsons Undone BEST TALK SHOW Desus & Mero Full Frontal with Samantha Bee The Kelly Clarkson Show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver The Late Late Show with James Corden Late Night with Seth Meyers (WINNER) BEST COMEDY SPECIAL Amy Schumer: Growing Jenny Slate: Stage Fright Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (WINNER) Ramy Youssef: Feelings Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)