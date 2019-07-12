Critics react to new Beyoncé-starring ‘The Lion King’ remake

The reviews are in for the Disney remake

Critics have been giving their verdict on the new Disney remake of The Lion King.

The new film, which comes out on July 19, has divided critics, with the remake being described as both “tame” and a “roaring success”.

The remake of the 1994 classic stars Donald Glover and Beyoncé as the voices of Simba and Nala respectively.

In a review in The Telegraph, the film was described as having “astonishing photoreal visuals”.

“You might imagine that easy-breezy, Hakuna Matata-chanting middle act would only work when drawn by hand,” they wrote. “Yet cinematographer Caleb Deschanel’s expert command of ‘natural’ spectacle and the sheer exuberance of Rogen and Eichner’s performances make it the film’s most purely delightful section.”

The Guardian, however, said that the “deepfake copycat ain’t so grrreat.”

“This is an anthro-leonine deepfake of impressive proportions,” they continued, “but the new Lion King gains in shock and awe while losing in character and wit.”

The Independent‘s review declared that the new film sees Disney managing to keep “finding new ways to tell old stories”.

As well as dividing critics, the new Lion King has also been divisive amongst fans. A clip from the new film was shared as Donald Glover appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but fans called it “uncanny and uncomfortable”, with others moving it in reaction videos online.

The remake of The Lion King premiered in Los Angeles earlier this week (July 9). It will arrive in cinemas on July 19.