A teaser trailer has been released for The Curse of La Llorona, an upcoming horror film many are already describing as “sheer terror”, “traumatic” and “utterly terrifying.”

Based on a Mexican folklore tale of the same name – meaning ‘The Weeping Woman’ – the shot clip has terrified viewers around the world.

However, the trailer has also come under fire for its lack of Mexican actors. You can watch the trailer and read fan reaction to it below:

The original folk tale describes how a poor woman falls in love with wealthy man. The two marry although the man later abandons her when discovering her lack of wealth. Harsh.

As payback, the woman throws the children into the river, drowning them. Following them into the river, the woman is cursed and “in limbo” between heaven and hell, searching for her children. In Mexican folklore, the story was told to children to ensure they didn’t stay out too late at night.

From the producers of The Conjuring, it’s the second horror movie trailer to cause controversy this year after the release of The Nun, another film from The Conjuring series. A trailer for the film was removed from YouTube after it was deemed “too scary” for viewers.

Released on September 7, The Nun followed 2017’s Annabelle: Creation. The original film came out in 2013. However, the movie itself didn’t live up to the terrifying hype of the trailer, with reviews being overwhelmingly negative.

The Curse of La Llorona is released on August 19, 2019.