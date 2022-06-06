Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped out DJ decks working on ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones shipped out DJ decks and put on shows for the cast, according to one co-star.

The Normal People actress takes on the lead role in the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 bestselling novel.

However, fellow star Taylor John Smith has spoken on Edgar-Jones’ love for DJing, revealing she taught him how to spin decks.

Advertisement

“It was phenomenal,” he told the PA news agency at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (via Irish News). “[Daisy’s] so funny when you’re not working that you forget how brilliant of an actor she is.

“It was a great experience. I didn’t feel like we had any tough days, it was just enjoyable, every moment.”

Smith added: “She was teaching me how to spin decks and DJ in our off time, she’s so rad. She shipped them out from the UK and was full-on DJ-ing in our apartment.”

He went on to reveal they also had film nights and nature walks, and said he would work with Edgar-Jones again “in a heartbeat” and do it “for free”.

Where The Crawdads Sing also stars Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt and David Strathairn, and has been produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Advertisement

The film has also generated talk because it features a new song from Taylor Swift called ‘Carolina’, which has been previewed in the film’s trailers.

Speaking about her relationship with the film, Swift previously said: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story.”