Daisy May Cooper was offered role in ‘Fast And Furious’ movie after ‘This Country’

Daisy May Cooper has revealed she was offered a role in the Fast And Furious franchise.

The actor – who rose to fame starring in BBC sitcom This Country alongside her brother Charlie Cooper – was asked whether she had turned down any roles in an interview with NME.

“Um, no, I think I’m pretty much trying to take everything I fucking get offered,” Cooper said. “I think the offers are drying up fast!”

She added: “What have I been offered? I was offered a guard in one of the Fast And Furious movies that I couldn’t do but it literally [was] two lines.”

The latest instalment in the action franchise is Fast X, which was released earlier this year. It’s the tenth mainline entry in the series, which stars Jason Momoa alongside regulars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris.

A direct sequel, also from director Louis Leterrier, is planned for release in 2025.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper also addressed rumours that she could be set to play M in the next James Bond film.

Speaking about how the rumour came about, she said: “I think it was on the radio… they were discussing who they want to be the next M and then somebody mentioned my name and from then it just went like fucking wildfires. I had the Daily Mail knocking at my parents’ door at night.”

When it’s suggested she would be great as a successor to Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes in the role, Cooper added: “Yeah, give me a fucking part. Move over Dench!”

A number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of James Bond following Daniel Craig, including Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The latter recently refused to deny his potential casting in an interview.