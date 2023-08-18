Daisy May Cooper addresses rumours of playing M in next James Bond film

Daisy May Cooper responded to the rumours that she could be set to play M in the next James Bond film.

Speaking exclusively to NME, the This Country star explained how the rumour first came about, before admitting that she’d happily take on the role of 007’s boss.

“I think it was on the radio… they were discussing who they want to be the next M and then somebody mentioned my name and from then it just went like fucking wildfires. I had the Daily Mail knocking at my parents’ door at night.”

When we suggested that she’d be great as a younger, spunkier M after Judi Dench — or more recently Ralph Fiennes — she laughingly replied: “Yeah, give me a fucking part. Move over, Dench!”

Following the end of Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, rumours about his successor have been rife. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as one of the favourites to take over the role, alongside Snowfall‘s Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Happy Valley star James Norton and Henry Cavill.

Earlier this week, Taylor-Johnson refused to deny rumours that he will be the next James Bond.

When Esquire asked about the possibility of him taking up the role, the Kraven The Hunter star replied: “As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgements, or their expectations. You lose your fucking mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”