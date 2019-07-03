Daisy Ridley calls ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ lukewarm reception “fair”

The actress "wasn't surprised" by the backlash

Daisy Ridley has addressed the backlash that Star Wars: The Last Jedi received, saying she “wasn’t surprised” and calling it “fair”.

The most recent instalment in the intergalactic saga saw the return of Ridley as Rey as she attempted to persuade a reclusive Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) into training her as a Jedi.

Speaking to USA Today, Ridley revealed that she thinks the lukewarm reception that The Last Jedi received from fans – which resulted in the movie receiving a poor Rotten Tomatoes audience score – is “fair”.

Asked if she was surprised by the negative audience reception to the movie, Ridley said: “I wasn’t surprised, no. It’s just a different thing. Everyone’s going to have an opinion now anyway on the internet, but I also think it’s fair.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

She added: “If people hold something incredibly dear and think they know how it should be and it’s not like that, it’s fair for people to think they were done wrong. It doesn’t mean they were – ultimately, Rian’s a filmmaker and one person can’t dictate how a film is supposed to be – but freedom of expression, sure.”

Earlier this week, Daisy Ridley said that she “can’t imagine” reprising her role as Rey in the Star Wars franchise after The Rise Of Skywalker hits cinemas this December.

Ridley will portray Rey for the last time in the upcoming final instalment of the current Star Wars trilogy, with her character’s storyline wrapped up at the end.