Daisy Ridley on the next ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: “I won’t be involved”

Actress has appeared in all three films of the latest trilogy

Daisy Ridley has ruled herself out of appearing in the next Star Wars trilogy.

The actress, who plays Rey in the current trilogy, is set to star in The Rise of Skywalker later this year. While many fans thought she’d carry the baton on from the older characters, Ridley has now ruled out her involvement in any future films.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Ridley said: “I mean, I can say I’m not in the next trilogy. No. I think, cause Rian always said…if it’s the Rian [Johnson] one…or it’s the guys that did Game of Thrones, I’m not sure. Whichever one it was, they always said it was going to be a separate story. So I’m not. No.”

Disney is currently in the early stages of ironing out the future, recently securing release dates for mystery Star Wars films in December 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill recently confirmed that Luke Skywalker will return as a force ghost in the The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Hamill, who portrays the franchise’s original hero, met his end in The Last Jedi after a dramatic battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

When asked if The Rise of Skywalker marked his final Star Wars movie, Hamill told AP Entertainment: “I sure hope so. I had closure in the last one [The Last Jedi].

“The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology in that, as a Jedi, you’re allowed to come back and make a curtain call as a force ghost.”

The Rise of Skywalker is due to be released on December 19.