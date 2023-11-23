Daisy Ridley provides update on new ‘Star Wars’ film featuring Rey: “It’s not what I expected”

Daisy Ridley has spoken out about her new Star Wars film, saying it’s “not what I expected”.

Back in April, fans at Star Wars Celebration were given a major surprise when it was announced that Ridley would be reprising the role of Rey in a brand-new movie set after the events of The Rise Of Skywalker.

In a new interview with Collider, Ridley discussed her surprise appearance at SWC and also revealed that she already knows the film’s plot.

The actress explained that, while she was promoting her film Sometimes I Think About Dying at the Sundance Film Festival in February, she had not yet been approached by LucasFilm and Disney about a return to Star Wars.

“I was asked something when I was there and strangely, people were asking me stuff and I was like,’No, I’m not doing another one.’ Then it all happened after I came back. It was such a nice reception,” she said.

“I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception.”

She added: “I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

Asked if her upcoming Star Wars film could be the start of a new trilogy, Ridley insisted that she only knows the plot of one film and is currently unaware if it will lead to more.

“I know the storyline for one film. That’s not to say that that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don’t know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited.”

Ridley’s upcoming Star Wars film will be helmed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will move 15 years beyond The Rise Of Skywalker. The movie will be set in an era described as the “New Jedi Order”.

At SWC, LucasFilm president Kathleen Kenedy confirmed that a further two Star Wars films are in the works, one directed by James Mangold and by Dave Filoni, but neither will be linked to Ridley’s movie.