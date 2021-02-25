Daisy Ridley responds to Ted Cruz’s “emotionally tortured Jedi” jab

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has responded to comments made by Senator Ted Cruz in reference to her character, Rey.

Responding to the news that The Mandalorian star Gina Carano had been fired by the franchise following a series of social media posts, Cruz alluded to Ridley’s character as a “some emotionally tortured Jedi”.

Read more: The Mandalorian season three 8 questions we want answered

Asked about Cruz’s comments in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ridley called them “hilarious.”

Advertisement

“I did not know [Cruz said that], and I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi,” the actress said, before adding “who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time” in reference to the controversy surround his recent trip to Cancún.

Cruz received criticism last week after flying his family to the Mexican city during the severe winter storm which affected the state of Texas, cutting out power and water supplies for millions of people.

The Texas Senator originally took to Twitter to defend Carano, writing: “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi.

“She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney cancelled her.”

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Daisy Ridley will next be starring in Chaos Walking opposite Tom Holland.

Advertisement

A synopsis for Chaos Walking reads: “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

“In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

The film, directed by Doug Liman and based on Patrick Ness’ book The Knife of Never Letting Go, is due for release on March 5.