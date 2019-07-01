"It felt like an end"

Daisy Ridley has said that she “can’t imagine” reprising her role as Rey in the Star Wars franchise after The Rise Of Skywalker hits cinemas this December.

Ridley portrays Rey for the last time in the final instalment of the current Star Wars trilogy, with her character’s storyline wrapped up at the end.

In response to a question by Vulture about the possibility of starring in a spin-off focused on Rey, Ridley answered: “I can’t actually imagine it right now.

“The ending to Rise of Skywalker…it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years. There are so many characters in the Star Wars world who’ve never been explored… So right now, I don’t think so.”

Ridley, however, didn’t completely rule out the chance of a return, saying that “an opportunity might present itself”.

She added: “I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, ‘What about going forward?’ Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series.”

In other news, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill confirmed that Luke Skywalker will return as a force ghost in the forthcoming film.

Hamill, who portrays the franchise’s original hero, met his end in The Last Jedi after a dramatic battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

While it was speculated that Skywalker would follow in the footsteps of Obi-Wan Kenobi and return from beyond the grave, he’s now confirmed that’s the case.

When asked if the Rise of Skywalker marked his final Star Wars movie, Hamill told AP Entertainment: “I sure hope so. I had closure in the last one [The Last Jedi].

“The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology in that, as a Jedi, you’re allowed to come back and make a curtain call as a force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is released in the UK on December 19.