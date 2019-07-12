Daisy Ridley says ‘Star Wars’ fans will be “very satisfied” with ‘Rise Of The Skywalker’

The film will be the final instalment in the current trilogy

Daisy Ridley has said she thinks Star Wars fans will be “very satisfied” with Rise Of The Skywalker.

The movie, which is set to arrive in cinemas in the UK on December 19, 2019, will tie up the current trilogy in the iconic franchise.

Speaking to People TV, Ridley said: “I think very satisfied. Everything that we were doing felt like, in the moment, really good.”

Asked whether her character, Rey, will ever appear in the Star Wars universe again, she replied: “Not sure. I think they’re tieing this one up for a second and going off on their other adventures. I mean, if the universe needs Rey then the universe needs Rey, you know? But right now, I couldn’t say.”

The actor also discussed how emotional it was to wrap filming on Rise Of The Skywalker. “I remember [director] J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying,” she said. “And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot. It was incredibly dramatic.”

Meanwhile, Ridley revealed earlier this month that she had felt like quitting Star Wars on her first day of filming The Force Awakens. “It was really scary,” she explained. “I felt just sick and I didn’t really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people.”

The star has also commented on the lukewarm reception last Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, received, calling it “fair”.