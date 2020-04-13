Daisy Ridley has addressed the backlash to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, admitting she did not find it “nice”.

The latest movie in the franchise received a very divisive reception, scoring 52% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes while also becoming the worst-reviewed live-action film in the saga.

However, speaking about how the backlash affected her, the Rey actress said on DragCast that the experience was “tricky” and “upsetting”.

“It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98% it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky,” she said. “January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?’

“I watched the documentary, the making-of [The Skywalker Legacy], this week, and it’s so filled with love, and I think it’s that tricky thing of when you’re part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don’t like it].

“You know, everyone’s entitled to not like something, but it feels like it’s changed slightly,” she added. “But I think in general that’s because social media and what have you.”

Ridley went on to admit that if she saw a film and didn’t like it, she “wouldn’t tweet about it”.

“I guess now conversations are just more public, so there’s stuff I wouldn’t have seen, but honestly trying to scroll through my newsfeed in January and trying to not see Star Wars stuff, I’d see headlines and be like ‘Oh my god this is so upsetting,’” she continued.

“So it’s been tricky, but then it’s having that thing of I feel really proud of it, and I’m so thrilled to be part of it. Yeah, but it’s a funny thing.”

Director JJ Abrams addressed criticism levelled at The Rise of Skywalker earlier this year, saying: “[Reaction was] good, bad, some people hated it, some people loved it.

“It was all over the place. To those who didn’t like it, I totally get it, respect it. To those who loved it, I’m grateful. Obviously, a lot of people worked a lot of hours to do something that would make people feel good and that they’d love.”