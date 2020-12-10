Daisy Ridley to play first woman to ever swim the English Channel

Daisy Ridley is set to play Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea, according to Deadline.

The actress, who played Rey in the Star Wars Skywalker trilogy, is attached to the Disney+ project telling the story of the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel.

Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) is on board to direct, from a script by Jeff Nathanson. The film will detail the life and achievement of Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, who made the groundbreaking 21-mile swim in 1926.

Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics, and decided to attempt to swim across the channel after swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, New Jersey. The record she set was one that stood for 81 years.

There are no further cast members confirmed to be joining Ridley at the time of writing.

Daisy Ridley most recently starred as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the Skywalker saga.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Episode IX is a fan-focused finale that will leave the franchise’s core audience roaring like Wookiees with delight.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for Young Woman and the Sea – stay tuned for more updates as they come in.