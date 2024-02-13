Dakota Johnson says streaming services “don’t trust creative people”

Dakota Johnson has shared her opinions on the state of the film industry, particularly regarding streaming services.

Speaking with L’Officiel, Johnson, who has been promoting her new movie Madame Web, shared: “I am discovering that it’s really fucking bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening.”

She continued: “The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode.”

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star added: “It’s really heartbreaking. It’s just fucking so hard. It’s so hard to get anything made.”

Johnson founded the production company TeaTime pictures in 2019, known for creating films, Daddio, Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Speaking on the challenging production process of 2023 movie Daddio, Johnson said: “People are just so afraid, and I’m like, why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?”

She continued: “Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.”

Johnson elaborated on her thoughts about the industry in reference to her recent Marvel movie, Madame Web, saying: “I’m always open to anything. I don’t discriminate against movie genres when it comes to how I choose things or what I do.”

She emphasised her interest in strong female lead roles saying: “It was interesting to me that the main character’s superpower is her mind, and that she is a woman. That is something that I can really get behind. That’s very real to me, and it’s really powerful and sexy.”

First reactions to Madame Web, which also stars Sydney Sweeney, have been largely negative, with one critic calling it an “embarrassing mess”.