‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée has died, aged 58

A cause of death has yet to be revealed

By Surej Singh
Jean-Marc Vallée
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Esteemed film director and screenwriter Jean-Marc Vallée has passed away at the age of 58.

According to Deadline, Vallée reportedly passed away in his cabin outside of Quebec City, and that “his family and close advisors are in shock”. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

In a statement to Deadline, Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross said: “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed.”

Ross continued: “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée is survived by his two sons – Alex and Émile – and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.

Jean-Marc Vallée is known for directing films like Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, as well the HBO series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Dallas Buyers Club earned actors Jared Leto and Matthey McConaughey Golden Globe awards and Oscars for their stunning performances in the film. The rest of Vallée’s work that followed were equally acclaimed, all earning multiple major nominations and awards.

Actors, directors and other film industry personnel alike have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Canadian filmmaker. Read them below.

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto international Film Festival called Vallée a “prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival”.

