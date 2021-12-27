‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée has died, aged 58

Esteemed film director and screenwriter Jean-Marc Vallée has passed away at the age of 58.

According to Deadline, Vallée reportedly passed away in his cabin outside of Quebec City, and that “his family and close advisors are in shock”. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

In a statement to Deadline, Vallée’s producing partner Nathan Ross said: “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed.”

Ross continued: “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée is survived by his two sons – Alex and Émile – and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.

Jean-Marc Vallée is known for directing films like Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, as well the HBO series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

Dallas Buyers Club earned actors Jared Leto and Matthey McConaughey Golden Globe awards and Oscars for their stunning performances in the film. The rest of Vallée’s work that followed were equally acclaimed, all earning multiple major nominations and awards.

Actors, directors and other film industry personnel alike have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Canadian filmmaker. Read them below.

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto international Film Festival called Vallée a “prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival”.

Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021

Justin and I routinely use Café de Flore as a north star in so many of our filmmaking adventures. Jean-Marc Vallée, royalty of humanist filmmaking, rest in peace. — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) December 27, 2021

Took this of Jean-Marc Vallee in 2019 in Careyes, Mexico during the ArteCareyes film fest. He was soulful and generous and loved music more than anything. He’d always wanted to be a rock star. In MTL we road bikes to Leonard Cohen’s house. He was one of the coolest I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/4UlzHqV0IY — (((Malina Saval))) (@Malinasaval) December 27, 2021

Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died. What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/bArUdskM0i — Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) December 27, 2021

#RIP Jean-Marc Vallee, of "Big Little Lies", "Sharp Objects", "Demolition" & "The Young Victoria". He also made excellent films in back to back years, with "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2013 & "Wild" in 2014. Such a distinct directing style. (News of his passing reported by @DEADLINE.) pic.twitter.com/3UMhfEiB0t — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) December 27, 2021