Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory: “Her thunder would not be stolen”

Damian Lewis has paid tribute to late wife Helen McCrory during a poetry event in her memory at the National Theatre (January 25).

McCrory, who died aged 52 from cancer in April last year, was commemorated at the show called A Poet For Every Day Of The Year, based on poet Allie Esiri’s anthology book of the same name.

During the show, which featured readings from McCrory’s colleagues and friends Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharpe and Fay Ripley, Lewis spoke publicly about the loss of his wife, with their two children in the audience.

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre. One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen,” Lewis said.

He went onto close the show by reading a verse from Irish poet Derek Mahon’s ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’.

According to the Daily Mail, the event also featured a recording of McCrory reading ‘Wild Geese’ by Mary Oliver at a previous year’s event.

Two days after McCrory’s death, Lewis paid tribute in the Sunday Times, writing: “She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid. As she repeatedly said to the children: ‘Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.’”

McCrory was known for roles in Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter, The Queen and Skyfall. She also starred in Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and played Emma Banville in the ITV drama Fearless.

Her Peaky Blinders co-star, Cillian Murphy, recently said she’ll still be “very present” in the show’s upcoming final season, despite not filming any scenes.