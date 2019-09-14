Dan Aykroyd confirms he’s returning for ‘Ghostbusters 3’

Your move, Bill Murray...

Dan Aykroyd has confirmed he will be in the upcoming third Ghostbusters movie.

Talk of a direct follow-up to 1984’s Ghostbusters – which starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis as the titular ghost-catchers – and 1989’s Ghostbusters II has persisted for some time, with Aykroyd giving fans a hopeful update as recently as November.

A sequel set in the same universe as the two original movies was then confirmed in January, with Jason Reitman hired to direct and co-write the new movie that is being called Ghostbusters 2020.

Aykroyd was originally rumoured to be starring in the sequel but the actor has now confirmed his involvement.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, the star said: “Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie, called — well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie.

“It’ll be all or most of the original people. And then young stars […] It’s gonna be great.

“I’m so excited about it, and it’s just wonderful to be able to [go] back and revisit that. I don’t do the pictures anymore much, and I’m in that one.”

Aykroyd also said that the team were “hoping” Bill Murray would also sign up, while Reitman has previously confirmed that the Groundhog Day star has read the script.

A host of cast members from the original movie have been either rumoured or confirmed to return to their original roles. Sigourney Weaver revealed her return in a recent interview and Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray have also teased a return to their roles, although few details about what these may be have emerged as yet.

In June, Paul Rudd was also confirmed to join the cast after tweeting “look who answered the call.” He added: “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact I’m sliming myself right now.”

Ghostbusters 2020 is set to arrive July 10, 2020