Daniel Craig confirms 007 exit after ‘No Time To Die’ and says he won’t direct Bond 26

Craig's final film as James Bond comes out in April 2020

Daniel Craig has confirmed that next year’s No Time To Die will be his last film as James Bond.

The actor says he also has no interest in returning to the franchise or directing Bond 26.

It’s already been widely reported that the new film, which comes out on April 2, 2020, will be Craig’s last in the role, but he’s now confirmed the news in a recent interview.

Speaking to German website Express, the actor responded affirmatively when asked if No Time To Die really was the end for him as Bond, adding (via translation): “In the future, someone else has to do it.”

Asked if he was interested in directing the next Bond film after he steps down from the lead role, Craig said: “For god’s sake, no. I want to come home, eat something and then go to bed.”

He continued: “If you’re a director, then at night you’re still with the producers, screenwriters [and more] on the phone. And then after two hours of sleep, you have to go back up to the set. No thanks.”

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently been speaking about her role in scripting No Time To Die.

“They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines,” the writer said of being brought on board to “help out” and add “little spices” to the script.

Phoebe then stated her belief that “it doesn’t get cooler” than writing for a James Bond movie.