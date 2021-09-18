Daniel Craig delivers emotional goodbye to James Bond cast and crew

A clip of Daniel Craig saying an emotional goodbye to the cast and crew of James Bond has been shared – you can watch it below.

It’s taken from an upcoming new Apple TV documentary, Being James Bond in which Craig reflects on his time playing 007 across five films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

In the clip, Craig says: “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me…And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those…whatever.”

He continues: “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

You can watch it here:

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Craig first appeared in the role of Bond in 2006 with Casino Royale as the character originally created by Ian Fleming.

No Time to Die finished filming before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and has been delayed several times from its original release date of last April to September 30 in the UK.

No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz and Jeffrey Wright.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recently confirmed that there is a hidden treat for James Bond fans in her theme song for No Time To Die.

Eilish dropped the Bond track in early 2020 to coincide with the film’s original release date that April.