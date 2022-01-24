Daniel Craig does entire interview without realising his head is bleeding

Daniel Craig sat down for an interview this week with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem while his head was bleeding – which he failed to notice until the end of the chat.

The pair took part in the latest edition of Variety‘s Actors On Actors segment, which sees two film or TV stars interview each other.

At the end of the conversation, Bardem noticed that Craig was bleeding. “Let me ask you this last question my friend: what happened to you here?” Bardem said, pointing to the James Bond star’s head.

“Where? Have I just got sandwich on my head?” Craig replied, before going to look in the mirror. He then laughed and explained the reason for the wound: “They’ve sent me this wonderful ring flash that I’ve set up with an iPad in the middle of it.. and it just fell on my head just before [the interview].”

Craig then joked: “This is 17 years playing Bond. No wonder I get fucking injured every time I do a movie…If I don’t get injured while I’m filming I’m not doing it properly.”

You can see the interview below:

The injuries Craig mentioned during his tenure as James Bond include tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while making Quantum Of Solace, he ruptured both of his calf muscles filming Skyfall, and while filming Spectre, he injured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Craig will next appear in Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Knives Out sequel. The follow-up to the hit 2019 murder-mystery caper will see Craig reprise his role as eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc.

Bardem is currently promoting Being The Ricardos, the story of how the famous US sitcom I Love Lucy came to life. Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, the husband of Lucille (aka Lucy) Ball (played by Nicole Kidman).

Meanwhile, Craig has been awarded the title of Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in the New Year Honours list.

The honour – which the actor received for his services to film and theatre – is the same one given to James Bond, the fictional spy Craig’s played since 2006’s Casino Royale, in the 007 franchise. Bond has a CMG in Ian Fleming’s books as well as their film adaptations.

Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.