Watch Daniel Craig’s “really quite drunk” farewell speech to James Bond crew as ‘No Time To Die’ wraps

Bond 25 will be Craig's last outing as 007

Daniel Craig apparently got “really quite drunk” and emotional at a recent wrap party for his new – and final – James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

In new footage that surfaced on Twitter last week, Craig shared a moving speech during the celebrations in Italy, thanking his Bond colleagues for all their hard work on the film.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” the English actor said, standing next to a 007-themed cake.

“You’ve all done the most amazing job,” he continued. “I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, I want to thank you for this – Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness we did this tonight.”

Watch footage of his speech below:

Earlier this year, Craig’s co-star Rami Malek confirmed that No Time To Die will be Craig’s final outing as Bond. “It’s going to be thrilling, and it’s Daniel’s last film,” Malek said.

According to reports, a new 007 will be introduced in the upcoming movie. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was recently rumoured as Craig’s replacement.

Craig first appeared as the iconic spy in 2006’s Casino Royale. He continued to star in three other Bond movies, including 2015’s Spectre.

No Time To Die is expected to arrive in theatres April 2020.